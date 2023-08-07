Do not exit Nigeria illegally, Unilorin VC counsels students

Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has advised students of the institution to seek only legal means of travelling out of Nigeria should they wish to do so.

Professor Egbewole gave the piece of advice while addressing participants at the orientation programme organised by the Kwara state chapter of the United States Government Exchange Alumni Association held at the university’s main auditorium.

The Vice-Chancellor, who spoke through the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Professor Olubunmi Abayomi Omotesho, noted that there are different routes to go abroad and counselled the participants to travel only on their own terms.

He also…