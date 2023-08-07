Ekiti NNPP stakeholders disown calls for Kwankwaso’s suspension

Stakeholders in New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ekiti state have dissociated themselves from calls by some individuals within the party for the suspension of the national leader and presidential candidate of NNPP in the 2023 general election, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The stakeholders, after meeting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state capital at the weekend and released a communique explaining that the group of individuals who made the call lacked the power, adding that the national headquarters under the leadership of the acting chairman, Alhaji Abba Kawu-Ali, had since dissolved the state executives of the party in the state.

The communique was signed by the 2022 governorship…