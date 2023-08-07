FG donates 50,000 Anthrax vaccines doses to Lagos

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), has donated Free 50,000 Anthrax Vaccines doses to the Lagos State Government (LASG) to mitigate the spread of the Anthrax Disease to Animals and Humans and ensure the Safety of the Livestock Sub Sector.

Speaking during the Courtesy Visit to State Ministry of Agriculture at State Secretariat Ikeja, Lagos recently, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, represented by the Deputy Director Veterinary and Pests Control Services, Dr Abdulkareem Durosinlorun said that donation of the vaccines would fast track…