Frodd wins pardon me nomination

In a heartwarming turn of events, Chukuemeka Okoye, affectionately known as Frodd, has emerged as the winner of the coveted “Pardon Me” nomination for the week in the BBNaija All-Stars House.

As soon as Biggie made the announcement, the housemates erupted in joy, cheering and embracing Frodd in celebration of his victory.

The “Pardon Me” nomination grants Frodd the precious gift of immunity from eviction for the upcoming week, ensuring his continued stay in the BBNaija house.

Overwhelmed by the significance of this moment and the support from his fellow housemates, Frodd was moved to tears, expressing his emotions through a heartfelt breakdown.

