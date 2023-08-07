Gunmen kill five, injure others in Plateau community

No fewer than five people were killed, and many others injured in the early hours of Monday in the troubled Mangu local area of Plateau, following an invasion by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

Recall that the local government area has been under siege by bandits in recent times, leading to the deaths of over 300 people, mostly women and children.

This unfortunate incident forced the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), who is also the General Officer Commanding 3 Armoured Division, to relocate his operational base to the local government area.

A source close to the council revealed that the bandits, in large numbers, swooped on Nchya Village, Mangu District, of Mangu…