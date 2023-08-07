Kebbi gov endorses NHFSS, recruits 400 personnel

Governor of Kebbi State, Nasiru Idris, has endorsed the activities of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) and recruited 400 young men and women from the state into its rank and file as part of the full and official take off of the Service in the state.

He disclosed this while speaking to journalists at the ongoing four-day departmental training of NHFSS, in the State.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Political Affairs and Power, Alhaji Kabiru Sani Giant, Governor Nasiru also pledged to see that operatives of NHFSS are fully funded and provided with needed equipments and other logistics and working tools to fully empower them in their efforts to…