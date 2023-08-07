Ministerial list: Senate to screen Keyamo, Mariya today

The Senate will today, Monday screen the last two ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, Festus Keyamo (Delta) and Mariya Mahmud Bunkere (Kano) out of the seven listed on the order paper of Saturday.

The nominees screened on Saturday include Bosun Tijani (Ogun), Iziaq Salako (Ogun), Lola Ade-John (Lagos), Prof Tahir Mamman (Adamawa) and Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba).

The Senate deferred the screening of Festus Keyamo (Delta) and Dr Mariya Mahmud Bunkere (Kano) for Monday.