Niger coup: Immigration, DSS, army on alert as deadline to reinstate Bazoum ends

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Department of Security Service (DSS) and soldiers have been put on the red alert as the deadline for the restoration of democratic rule in Niger Republic ended on Sunday.

Findings by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the security on the Nigerian borders with Niger Republic has been intensified.

Immigration officials, DSS personnel and Nigerian Customs Service have been mandated to stop Nigerien citizens from crossing over to Nigeria through official or unofficial borders.

On the other hand, Nigerians were not allowed to cross over into Niger Republic through the Kamba border in Kebbi State, llela border in Sokoto, Jibiya, Maradi,…