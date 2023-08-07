These flooded roads – Tribune Online

ONE out of the many blessings of Nigeria as a country is that it is hardly beset by totally unpreventable or unmitigable natural disasters. Virtually all the frequently occurring disasters in the land are either self-inflicted or preventable. The problem has always been the lackadaisical official approach to things; challenges are not attended to until they snowball into crises. That is why it is not really surprising that despite the strident warnings by the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET) about the impending heavy rains this year, the country has been experiencing massive flooding without adequate and appropriate countervailing responsive measures. And that…