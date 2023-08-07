Tinubu’s empathic speech on shared prosperous future

President Bola Tinubu last week addressed Nigerians on the economy, outlining measures to cushion the hardships bedevilling the nation. JOSEPH INOKOTONG, in this write up, examines the plans to alleviate the pains of the masses.

IT was not expected. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s national broadcast Monday last week, which outlined his vision of how he intends to alleviate the excruciating hardship Nigerians are being subjected to by the president’s economic policies, caught many people unawares in the manner it was delivered.

It was full of empathy and dripped wet with patriotism. How the emotional broadcast would translate into solving the enormous economic challenges…