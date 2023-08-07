‘You made Nigeria proud on global stage’, Tinubu, others hail Super Falcons despite defeat

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other Nigerians have taken to social media to pour encomium on the Super Falcons following their defeat to the Lioness of England at the ongoing 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses of England defeated a spirited Nigeria Women’s team 4-2 on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup following a 0-0 draw in Brisbane.

Despite the defeat, the Super Falcons have continued to receive praise from Nigerians for their efforts in putting Nigeria on a global stage.

Reacting to the result of the match, President Tinubu took to Twitter to commend the girls for their performance at the…