Alapere pedestrian Bridge: Lagos govt decries recklessness of road transporter

Lagos State Government has warned against recklessness of road transporters who fail to adhere to international best practices while driving articulated vehicles.

The warning came as a result of the damaged Alapere Pedestrian Bridge, resulting in cracks, when an articulated low-bed truck attempted to navigate the bridge while carrying heavy-duty equipment that exceeded the provided standard design headroom of 5.4 meters.

However, the pedestrian bridge, which was temporary closed for public use to allow remedial work, has been reopened two days after.

The authority, in a statement signed by the spokesperson in the Ministry of Work and Infrastructure, Mr. Sina Odunuga,…