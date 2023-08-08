Enugu pastors condemn calls for Mbah’s impeachment

United Pastors’ Forum In Enugu State (UPIES) has warned the Network of Evangelical Bishops and other faceless groups in the state against calling for the impeachment of the state governor, Dr Peter Mbah, over matters already pending at the election tribunal.

The group of pastors who gave the warning in a statement issued in Enugu yesterday by its state Coordinator, Rev Maduegbuna Okudo, advised the bishops and other groups making such calls to withdraw them as they do not promote peace and unity in the State.

The group equally urged members of the Enugu State Assembly to work harmoniously with the state governor for the development of the state.