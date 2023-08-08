Ex-Governors in Tinubu’s cabinet liabilities — Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, the former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central has alleged that ex-governors nominated for ministerial appointments by President Bola Tinubu represent the latter’s liabilities.

Recall Tinubu’s ministerial list sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation contained nine former governors, a development that has stirred mixed reactions among Nigerians.

Displeased by the development, the former lawmaker took to his Twitter handle Monday to condemn Tinubu’s move.

“The technocrats in Tinubu’s Government represent his assets, and the former governors in his cabinet represent his liabilities,” he tweeted.