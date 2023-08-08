Gombe employs 260 health workers for effective,

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has disclosed that his administration has since employed 260 health workers; among them, Pharmacists to ensure effective and efficient healthcare service delivery.

The Governor added that plans are underway to recruit another 200 Health Personnel to shore up manpower in the soon-to-be-completed hospitals in Kaltungo, Kumo and Bajoga.

He explained that the government has provided at least one functional health centre in each of the 114 political wards of the state.

The Governor added that in addition to the remodelling of the state specialist hospital, the government under his leadership is reinvigorating the general hospitals in…