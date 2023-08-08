I won’t tolerate corrupt practices, Oyebanji tells new commissioners, SAs

Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji has said that his administration would not tolerate corrupt practices and financial recklessness from the newly inaugurated commissioners and special advisers in the state.

Oyebanji who spoke on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony for the new 19 commissioners and 14 Special Advisers in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital urged the new appointees to be focused and ready to contribute their quota for the realization of his six-point agenda for the state.

The governor who acknowledged the daunting tasks before the new cabinet members almost a year in the life of the government, expressed optimism that they would bring to bear their expertise and…