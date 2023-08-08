Kano: Court grants father, son bail over alleged N4bn fraud

Kano State High Court has granted administrative bail to the former Managing Director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company Limited (KASCO), Bala Muhammad Inuwa and his son, Inuwa Mohammed.

The duo was dragged to court with four others by Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission (PCACC), over their alleged involvement in the diversion of over N4 billion grant to the company by Kano State Government.

However, the Court presided over by Justice Usman Na’abba granted the former KASCO boss bail on self-recognition, while his son, Inuwa Mohammed, was granted bail with the sum of N10 million or a surety in like sum.

Justice Usman, while delivering his judgment…