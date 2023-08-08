mischief makers spreading falsehood against our administrator — PAP

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has raised concerns that some mischief-makers are spreading falsehood against the Interim Administrator of PAP, Maj-Gen Barry Ndiomu (rtd).

Special Assistant, Media, PAP, Mr Freston Akpor, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, urged the public to disregard false allegations being peddled by “some faceless people”.

Akpor said: “The attention of the Presidential Amnesty Programme has been drawn to a press conference held by one Friday Iko urging anti-graft and related agencies to investigate the PAP over alleged corruption and imputing fraud in the disbursement of funds to the PAP Cooperative.

“Iko had…