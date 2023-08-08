Niger Coup: ITUC-AFRICA tasks ECOWAS on diplomatic engagement 

The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has urged the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to utilise every possible diplomatic mechanism in its quest to resolve the military intervention in democratic governance of Niger Republic.

A press statement by the General Secretary, ITUC-Africa, Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, made available on Sunday read: “African workers condemned earlier the unconstitutional and undemocratic change of power in Niger, which occurred on July 26 when the presidential guard of that country declared martial law after deposing the president. We reiterate our…