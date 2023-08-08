Northern group commends Senate for withholding el-Rufai’s confirmation as Minister

A group, Secure Nation Group has commended the Senate for withholding the confirmation of the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as Minister.

Recall that the Nigerian Senate had confirmed 45 nominees from President Bola Tinubu as Ministers while withholding the confirmation of three nominees which El-Rufai was among.

The group in a statement signed by five of its officials, Ahmed Lawal, Mabel Abraham, Mohammed Bashir, Kriss Allen, Godwin Emmanuel.

“It could be recalled that on July 31, 2023 , we as Nigerians expressed our dismay over the nomination of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai among the ministerial nomination list despite his crimes…