Preventing kidney failure – Tribune Online

YOU know there is a problem when, on several business forums, people suggest starting up a dialysis centre because of the high prevalence rate of kidney failure due to drug abuse, alcohol abuse, and different lifestyle choices. Lately, there has been a very marked increase in the number of kidney failure cases that you see nowadays. This could be due to several factors. Previously, we heard stories of brief illnesses killing people but now we have a better understanding of the causes of death. A factor responsible for the increase in cases could be a lifestyle change. Right now, we are consuming all kinds of drinks and foods with a high amount of processing, compared to a…