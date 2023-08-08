SDP’s Adebayo commends Tinubu on choice of ministers

As Nigeria’s Senate on Monday confirmed 45 ministerial nominees out of 48 names sent for confirmation by President Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February presidential election, Barr Adewole Adebayo, has said the cabinet is a mirror that reflects the face of the president.

While commending the president on his choice of ministers, he urges Nigerians to trust the president’s prerogative to select his team.

According to him, Tinubu knew what he considered in the selection of his appointees who would drive his renewed hope agenda from the beginning and end of his administration.

He stated that the Ministers are like cattle while the…