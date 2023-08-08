Senate axes El-Rufai, Danladi, Okotete

The Senate on Monday cleared 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees sent to it by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Those whose names were not mentioned were former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai; former Deputy Governor in Taraba State, Abubakar Danladi and Stella Okotete from Delta State.

No reason was given by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio for stepping down the clearance of the nominees who appeared before the Red Chamber.

Shortly after reading out the names of the 43 nominees that were cleared, Senator Akpabio said,” For the avoidance of doubt, we have confirmed 45 out of 48 sent to us by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The others are…