SunShi9 releases new afro pop anthem ‘Hallelujah Hosanna’

SunShi9, a talented singer and songwriter hailing from Lagos, is making significant waves in the music industry with his infectious melodies and captivating tunes.

Having burst onto the scene in 2021, SunShi9 consistently delivers beautiful music that captures the hearts of his fans and leaves them yearning for more.

SunShi9’s passion for music was ignited during a studio visit with a friend, where he fell head over heels in love with the process of creating music.

Graduating with a degree in physics from Delta State University (ABRAKA), SunShi9 seamlessly blends his scientific knowledge with his artistic talents, resulting in a unique and mesmerizing sound.

From his debut…