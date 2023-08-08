Tinubu appoints 400-level UI student as member, Presidential Committee on tax reforms

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed a 400-level Economics student, Orire Agbaje, from the University of Ibadan (UI) as a member of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

Agbaje, who is the president of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club, was inaugurated alongside other committee members by the president on Tuesday in Abuja.

Her appointment was confirmed in a tweet on the official Presidency Nigeria page.

The statement reads, “One of the members of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, inaugurated today by President @officialABAT, is Miss Orire Agbaje. She is a 400-level Economics student at the University of Ibadan, also…