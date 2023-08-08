‘Why AATF is promoting stewardship for innovative technologies in Africa’

AFRICA has joined the league of continents adopting cutting edge technologies in advancing agricultural production by encouraging institutions to research and develop innovative technologies such as biotechnology that improve crop production beyond current harvest per hectare.

The African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) is in the forefront, leading this development and within two decades of existence, AATF can count gains and benefits that farmers are already celebrating across the continent.

As farmers are celebrating these innovative technologies, the next important question is how would these gains be sustained in view of climate change and other vulnerabilities…