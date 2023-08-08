Youth group begs Tinubu to assign FCT to native ministerial nominee

A coalition of Youths Organisations known as FCT Mandate Restoration Group has made a passionate plea to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assign the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja portfolio to an illustrious indigene, Mr Zephaniah Jissalo, who is one of the Ministerial Nominees.

The Spokesperson of the Group, Hajiya Zainab Umar Marafa, said making Mr Jissalo a full Cabinet Minister of the FCT, Abuja, would go a long way to correct several years of injustice and marginalisation of the aborigines of the Federal Capital Territory.

Hajiya Marafa stated that the original Owners/ Indigenes of FCT, Abuja, should be given their rightful positions in the scheme of things…