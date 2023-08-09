Babies not breastfed, 14 times likely to die before 1st birthday — UNICEF

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said babies who are not breastfed are 14 times more likely to die before they reach their first birthday than babies who are exclusively breastfed.

The assertion was made by Dr Tushar Rane, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Nigeria Bauchi Field Office in a goodwill message he delivered during the Media Dialogue on World Breastfeeding Week, 2023 held at Jamil Hotel and Suites, Azare on Wednesday.

According to him, “It is the mainstay for safeguarding infants against life-threatening infections, it supports optimal brain development in children, especially in the first 1,000 days and it ultimately lowers healthcare costs”.

Tushar…