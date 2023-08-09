Baited breath as Tinubu, Atiku, Obi await judgment day

Sunday Ejike writes on the suspense trailing the wait on the Presidential Election Petition Court on the date to deliver judgment on the petitions filed by aggrieved candidates in the February 25 election.

Following the adoption of final written addresses, the coast is now clear for the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja to deliver judgment in the petitions challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Peter Obi and his party, the Labour Party, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are, in their various…