ECOWAS leaders must discover stance of Nigerien masses before taking action —Nwolise

A political scientist, Professor O.B.C. Nwolise, speaks with WALE AKINSELURE on how the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) should intervene in the Nigerien situation, spiritual warfare as Africa’s weapon of war, possible re-colonisation of African countries.

What do you make of the stance of the ECOWAS regarding the crisis in the Niger Republic, especially with Burkina Faso and Mali promising to support Mali in the event of a military intervention by ECOWAS?

Nigeria spent billions of dollars on ECOMOG peace keeping operations in Liberia and Sierra Leone, what did we gain from Liberia? Now we want to go into another battle against an ECOWAS member and start…