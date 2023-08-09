Ex- parliamentarian’s house razed down by armed assonist in Imo

Unidentified gunmen have set ablaze the country home of the Former member representing Orlu/Oru East/ Orsu federal constituency of Imo State at the House of Representatives, Hon. Jerry Alagboso.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE learnt that the arsonists stormed the former lawmaker’s home in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state on Tuesday evening, destroyed household items, and carted away some before setting the house on fire.

The incident caused pandemonium in the community as people ran out of their houses.

A community source who pleaded anonymity while reacting to the ugly development said the house consisting of a fully furnished duplex and a bungalow in the same compound, were…