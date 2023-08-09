Group drags ECOWAS to court over proposed military intervention

An International Civil Right Group, Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA) has dragged the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) to the bloc’s court over the proposed military intervention in Niger.

The group prayed to the court to invoke ECOWAS protocols to stop the planned military action against Niger.

The suit was instituted on its behalf by a Nigerian lawyer, Kayode Ajulo.

The suit is marked ECW/CCJ/APP/3/23 said ECOWAS treaties prohibit aggression among Member States.

The group prayed to the regional court to invoke relevant ECOWAS treaties and international laws to stop the military invasion of Niger.

The group said any military intervention in Niger would…