Immigration boss vows to crush terrorists in Sokoto

The acting Comptroller General of Immigration, CG Caroline Wuraola Adepoju, has expressed her readiness to ensure bandits terrorising Sokoto are crushed.

The acting Comptroller General stated this in Sokoto on Tuesday while condoling families of some members of her personnel who lost their lives recently while exchanging gunshots with bandits along Illela road a few weeks ago.

She said the NIS is ready to collaborate with other sister security agencies including the Nigerian Army and the Police in taking the fight to the bandits in their hideout.

“I am annoyed that two of my men were killed by these bandits and I am not ready to fold my hands and watch them