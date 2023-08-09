Kebbi govt to give KAEDCO 15 MVA transformers

Kebbi State Government has pledged to assist Kaduna Electric Distribution Company (KAEDCO) with 15 MVA transformers to enhance effective power supplies across the State, especially Birnin-Kebbi, the State capital.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Power and Political Affairs, Alhaji Kabiru Sani Giant, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi.

According to him, the state government and the Management of KAEDCO held a meeting on ways of improving power supply to the state, adding that, the firm complained of having feeders that can not provide enough supply to transformers across the state.

Alhaji Sani Giant stated that government is emphasising the…