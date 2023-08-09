Man dies after scuffle with commercial motorcycle operator in Kwara

A man in his 30s, identified as Moshood Suleiman, has reportedly died after he had scuffle with a commercial motorcycle operator, popularly called Okada Rider, over transport fare.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE gathered that the incident happened in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, when the deceased boarded an commercial motorcycle from Unity to Fate Road area of the metropolis.

It was gathered that trouble started when the deceased, a fish vendor at Fate area, alighted from the okada and disagreement ensued between them over the fare.

A source in the area said, “Initially, they were arguing over the fare which later led to disagreement and other okada operators who had massed around…