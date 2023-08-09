The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has assured members of the movement for the creation of Tiga and Gari states from Kano State that the National Assembly would be just to all during the review of the 1999 Constitution.

Jibrin who incidentally is from the North West state said this when members of the movement led by Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Doguwa paid him a courtesy call at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The Deputy President of the Senate, who chairs the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, said the 10jcifentallybth Assembly would give all groups advocating states creation equal opportunities to present their cases.

He commended the members…