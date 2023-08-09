Niger Coup: ECOWAS imposes more sanctions on Niger

Following the expiration of the seven-day deadline issued by Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for Niger junta to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, the West African has issued more economic sanctions on Niger.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered fresh sanctions through the Central Bank of Nigeria on entities, and individuals related to and involved with the military junta in Niger Republic.

The Special Adviser to the President, Media, and Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this during a press conference on Tuesday, noting that these sanctions are based on the position of financial sanctions meted out on the military junta in the Niger Republic by the…