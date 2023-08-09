President Tinubu mourns Pastor Odukoya

President Bola Tinubu says he shares in the pain of loss with the family, friends and congregants of the Fountain of Life Church, over the passing of Senior Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, 67.

Mr Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tinubu sent his condolences also to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and associates of the religious leader over the loss.

He said that the deceased’s teaching, outreach and good work expanded the frontiers of charitable endeavour with particular respect to the education and health sectors.

The president applauded the…