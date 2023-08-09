Uriel, Angel, Venita fight over wager

A heated argument erupted among BBNaija All-Stars housemates—Uriel, Angel, and Venita—regarding their upcoming wager task, igniting intense emotions and tensions within the group.

The conflict sparked after Uriel’s diary session, during which she confronted Venita for allegedly favouring her friends by assigning them significant roles, such as King and Queen, in the upcoming wager play.

Uriel contended that instead of role assignments, everyone should have had an equal chance to audition for the parts.

The disagreement escalated into a heated altercation involving Uriel, Venita, and Angel. Angel pointed out that Uriel should have voiced her concerns when roles were being…