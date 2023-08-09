VIDEO: Money has been sent to senators to enjoy holiday — Akpabio

In a viral video shared on Wednesday morning, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, revealed that money had been sent to all Senators by the clerk of the National Assembly to enjoy their holiday.

Speaking in the video, he said, “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the clerk of the national assembly.”

After deliberation with his colleagues, after he made the statement on the holiday token, he said, “I withdraw that statement.