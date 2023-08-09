We must cultivate good maintenance culture in public schools — Don

Giving example of school environment, the guest lecturer said some students would deliberately vandalise tables and chairs and even ceiling and covert same to slate to play table tennis or do so in the name of hooliganism.

He said since disciplinary actions have been relaxed in schools nowadays due to “undue” civilisation unlike in the olden days when corporal punishment was awaiting erring or recalcitrant students, most students today damage school property with impunity because they know they wouldn’t be punished.

He said it is high time that while government should fix infrastructural deficit in public schools and ensure that its inspectorate agencies are also alive to their…