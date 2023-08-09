Women tasked on self-reliance, personal development

Women have been charged to equip themselves for self reliance through vocational training and quality education.

This was the central charge of several speakers at the fifth anniversary of Adorable Women International, held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Leading the charge, member, Board of Trustees (BoT), Adorable Women International, Dr Olabisi Awosanya said women will better contribute to the society if they are imbued with requisite skills and knowledge.

She said women must also constantly think outside the box and be keen on standing their grounds to face odds against women in the society.

Awosanya particularly charged women to always support one another in the…