Absence of permanent secretary stalls investigative hearing on proposed students loan

The House of Representatives on Thursday summoned the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Andrew Adejo to brief lawmakers on steps taken to implement the Students Loans Act.

Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee investigating the implementation of the Student Loans Act, Hon. Terseer Ugbor who issued the notice in Abuja, expressed dismay over the Permanent Secretary’s disregard to the Parliament’s invitation sent to him three weeks ago.

Ugbor said the outcome of the interface with the ministry and other stakeholders would equip the committee with adequate information on the proposed summit scheduled for 24th August 2023.

He said: “We know that under the…