APC reward system threatens party’s future — Group

The All Progressives Congress (APC) reward system will affect the fortunes of the ruling party in future elections if President Bola Tinubu fails to correct it now.

This is the assertion of an APC group, the Progressives Young Leaders Assembly, who alleged at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday that the president rewarded the wrong people with ministerial positions while ignoring many who were responsible for his victory at the poll.

Reading a prepared text, the chairman of the group, Abubakar Kurawa, expressed concern that the ruling party seems to have derailed in the choice of appointment of prominent Nigerian politicians, particularly those who gave their time, physical…