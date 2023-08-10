Cardi B mic thrown at fan sells for $99,900 on eBay, receives over 120 bids

A microphone hurled by Cardi B at an audience member in Las Vegas has been sold for almost $100,000 on eBay.

Clips showing the rapper throwing a mic – also shared by the star herself – went viral on social media at the end of July.

The incident took place after a woman appeared to splash a drink on Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, as she performed her hit Bodak Yellow on stage at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Police confirmed the incident was reported as battery the following day, but later dropped their criminal investigation and said no charges would be filed after a “thorough review” of the case.

Now, the mic has been sold on auction site eBay.

It…