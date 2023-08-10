Embrace dialogue,military action will create enmity, CAN tells Tinubu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised President Bola Tinubu to continue towing on the path of dialogue while engaging in issues concerning the coup d’état in Niger Republic, noting that any military action will create enmity between the two countries.

CAN, in a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, commended the President for sending high-powered delegations to Niger Republic to appeal to the military junta to hand over power to a democratically elected President.

“The national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) commends President Ahmed Tinubu and the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of Government for their…