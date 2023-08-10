FAAN apprehends 21 cable thieves, other miscreants at Lagos airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has arrested 21 cable thieves and other miscreants at the Murtala Muhamed Airport.

The arrests according to the spokesperson of FAAN, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua fell in line with the determination of the organisation to rid the airport environment of touts and perpetrators of illegitimate activities .

According to Funtua, the Joint Monitoring Task Force (JMTF) and the Aviation Security Crime Investigation & Intelligence (AVSEC-CII) Unit had since the past few weeks conducted raids in this regards leading to the arrest of cable thieves and other miscreants.

A statement issued by FAAN on the incident declared: “On Friday the…