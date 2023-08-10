Global energy transition to affect Nigeria’s GDP — NUPRC

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe has stated that the global energy transition program would affect Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which currently stands at $477.39billion for 2022.

It said this is because the economy depends largely on the revenues from the oil sector.

He spoke while delivering his Keynote address at the Energy Year Nigeria 2024 annual book launch themed ‘Innovation in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Upstream Industry: A Catalyst for Growth and Development in Nigeria Economy’ in Lagos on Thursday.

He said “between 2014 and 2022, about 74% of Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) has been lost…