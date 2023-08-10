Gov Idris approves N675m furniture allowance for elected Council Chairmen

Gov Nasir Idris of Kebbi has approved the sum of N675 million for the payment of furniture allowance to the 21 elected local government council Chairmen in the state.

According to NAN, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

Idris quoted the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Umar, as saying that “the approval is for 2022 to 2024.”

While appreciating the governor for the kind gesture, the permanent secretary also commended him not only for making people’s lives meaningful but also for executing projects…