Gov Muftwang condemns gunmen attacks on Plateau communities 

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has condemned the bloody attack that claimed several lives in the Heipang community of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area in the early hours of Thursday.

The governor in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Gyang Bere, also condemned the recent attacks in some villages in Mangu Local Government Area where more lives were lost.

Governor Mutfwang appealed to security agencies to redouble their efforts and put an end to the senseless killings of innocent people in the rural communities of Mangu and Barkin-Ladi.

He described the deteriorating security situation in some parts of the state as unfortunate and…